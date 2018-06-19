Hear the Mountain Goats' Long-Awaited Tribute to Wrestler Sasha Banks

The Mountain Goats fulfilled a long-standing promise to write a song for wrestler Sasha Banks and the result is a charming, guitar-driven rocker.

"Song for Sasha Banks" finds frontman John Darnielle recounting Banks' journey from watching Chris Jericho on television as a child to seeing her name on a marquee. "Those who would stand between me and my final destination," Darnielle sings, "Get torched inside the fire of my transcendence."





<a href="http://themountaingoats.bandcamp.com/track/song-for-sasha-banks">Song for Sasha Banks by The Mountain Goats</a>



Darnielle posted a short note on Bandcamp accompanying the song. "Last night Sasha Banks wrestled for the Money in the Bank title, and while she didn't take it home this time, I've learned enough about where she came from and how she got to where she is now to say with confidence: The sky is the limit for you. Your walk is just beginning and the day will come when all your setbacks look like steps on a ladder."

"Song for Sasha Banks" dates back to 2015 when the Mountain Goats released a wrestling concept album, Beat the Champ. In response to the LP, Banks tweeted, "Where's my song @mountain_goats?" Darnielle accepted the challenge, though as he noted on Bandcamp, "As a territories guy I had to learn her story. I said I'd finish the song by the end of the tour; it took a little longer than that."