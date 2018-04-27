Hear Stromae's Electronic Journey on First Song in Five Years, 'Defiler'

Belgian electronic artist Stromae released his first new song since 2013's Racine carrée. "Défiler" stretches from breezy ambience to gritty hip-hop in a four-part structure.

Related Watch Stromae Talk New Unisex Fashion Venture "It's important for a man and a woman to wear the same polo," says Belgian-Rwandan hitmaker

The song begins with Stromae's velvety croon the beat shifts to a double-time groove, then to trap laced with rapid hi-hats and purring synth-bass; the song concludes with an operatic section that echoes both vintage Kraftwerk and modern electro-R&B.

Stromae's creative label Mosaert debuted the song during a fashion show displaying its collection "Capsule No. 5" at Paris department store Le Bon Marche. The singer documented that event in the newly issued "Défiler" video, which features models strutting and dancing on the runway.

In two of his highest-profile moments, Stromae performed with Kanye West at the 2015 Coachella Festival and collaborated with Lorde, Haim, Pusha T and Q Tip on "Meltdown," a song from the soundtrack to 2014's The Hunger Games; Mockingjay, Part 1.