Hear Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks' Upbeat New Song 'Middle America'

Stephen Malkmus released a laid-back new single "Middle America" coupled with the announcement of a massive North American tour this summer.

Anyone familiar with Malkmus' solo work or his songs in Pavement will recognize the elements in "Middle America": Malkmus sings twisting, inscrutable passages in a light croon over smooth guitar rock. The hook is a rascally toast – "May you be shitfaced the day you die/ And be successful in all your lies."

Malkmus will kick off a two-month run in St. Paul, MN on June 1st and performs at clubs – no festival gigs – around the U.S. and Canada until August 5th. The tour wraps up in Portland, Oregon, where Malkmus lives.







The last full-length from Malkmus and the Jicks, Wig Out at Jagbags, came out in 2014. In 2015, he contributed to Soldiers of Fortune's Early Risers LP, and in 2016, he was featured on the Grateful Dead tribute charity album Day of the Dead. He also scored the Netflix series Flaked, which starred Will Arnett.

Last year, Malkmus teamed up with members of Sleater-Kinney and Built to Spill's Doug Martsch on a collection of protest songs. Money raised from sales went to Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and 350.org.

Stephen Malkmus Tour Dates

06/01/18 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

06/02/18 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

06/03/18 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/05/18 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

06/06/18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

06/07/18 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

06/08/18 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

06/09/18 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

06/11/18 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

06/12/18 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

06/14/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/16/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

06/17/18 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

06/19/18 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

06/20/18 - Athens, GA @ The Georgia Theatre

06/21/18 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

06/22/18 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

06/23/18 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater

07/17/18 - Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre

07/18/18 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's

07/22/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

07/25/18 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

07/26/18 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

07/27/18 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

07/28/18 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

07/29/18 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

07/31/18 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

08/01/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

08/03/18 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

08/04/18 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

08/05/18 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater