Hear Smashing Pumpkins' Churning New Song 'Solara'

Smashing Pumpkins have unveiled new song "Solara." It's Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin's first new tune together in 18 years.

On the Rick Rubin-produced song, which also features longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder, Corgan sings over churning melodies and skittering beats, "I'm nothing but a body in my mind," which he repeats before the layered chorus: "Tear down the sun/ Bring down the sun/ I'm not everyone/ I'm not everyone/ I'm not everyone."

It's the first proper tune by the three-quarters complete classic Smashing Pumpkins lineup. Original bassist D'Arcy Wretzky is not on board for the song or the group's reunion tour following some contentious words and conflicting reports between her and the band.

The song will have its network debut on Monday, when the Smashing Pumpkins perform it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In July, the reunited Smashing Pumpkins will embark on their North American Shiny and Oh So Bright tour where the set list will comprise songs from their first five albums. It kicks off on July 12th at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.