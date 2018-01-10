Sigur Rós recorded two new tracks for an episode of Black Mirror. The sweeping pieces – "End" and "Match" – appear on collaborator Alex Somers' soundtrack to "Hang the DJ," an episode from the Netflix sci-fi series' fourth season.

"End," the lengthier and more structured piece, features all of the Icelandic band's signature elements: Frontman Jónsi purrs wordlessly over a post-rock stew of high-octave bass, twinkling piano lines and a drum groove. "Match" is a slighter, segue-style track built on dark, ambient drones.



Somers recently co-produced Sigur Rós' two recent LPs, 2012's Valtari and 2013's Kveikur. He also worked with Jónsi on the 2009 album, Riceboy Sleeps, and two film scores, 2015's Aloha and the following year's Captain Fantastic.



Sigur Rós have yet to announce their long-awaited eighth album. They issued their most recent single, "Óveður," in 2016.