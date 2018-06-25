Hear Sheryl Crow's New Song With St. Vincent, 'Wouldn't Want to Be Like You'

Sheryl Crow condemns Wall Street greed and political corruption on her sleek new song, "Wouldn't Want to Be Like You," featuring St. Vincent. "Money is the inside guy at the bank," Crow rap-sings over a swaggering hip-hop drum groove and palm-muted guitar riff. "Money is the yacht right before it sank."







St. Vincent (Annie Clark) appears throughout the track, contributing backing and co-lead vocals, along with her signature distorted guitar tone.

Crow, who told Billboard the song is "about the climate of truth not being important anymore," approached Clark directly about the collaboration. "I called her and said, 'I am dying to have you bring your St. Vincent-ness to this.' And I said, 'You will not hurt my feelings if you don't like the song,'" the singer-songwriter said. "And I sent it to her, and her response was, 'Fuck yeah.' That was a direct quote, as only Annie Clark can respond, which I loved. She did all kinds of stuff on it, and we pretty much used all of it."

"I was so honored when Sheryl hit me up to play with her," Clark tweeted. "What a wonderful singer, player, songwriter and a rad woman to boot!!!" The duo previously performed Crow's song "Riverwide" together onstage at Neil and Pegi Young's Bridge School Benefit concert.

Crow is still determining the release strategy for her upcoming, as-yet-untitled 11th album, which follows 2017's Be Myself. The LP is due out in 2019, according to the singer's website, and will feature "collaborations with many of [Crow's] heroes, people who have shaped the past, present and future of music."