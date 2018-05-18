Hear Shawn Mendes' Soulful New Song 'Where Were You in the Morning?'

Shawn Mendes laments the brevity of a one-night stand on his new single "Where Were You in the Morning?"

The singer-songwriter croons over layered, fingerpicked guitars. The track builds with a funky bassline, chiming piano, finger snaps and snippets of electronics – all anchoring his smooth falsetto. "You didn't leave your number for me/ Left me without a warning," he sings. "How do you, how do you just walk away?"

"Where Were You in the Morning?" appears on Mendes' self-titled third LP, due out May 25th. The album, which follows 2016's Illuminate, also features the previously issued singles "In My Blood," "Lost in Japan" and the Khalid-featured "Youth," along with the Julia Michael collaboration "Like to Be You."

The new track recalls pop-mode John Mayer with its breezy, guitar-heavy vibe. Fittingly, the guitarist joined Mendes to perform the song Thursday night during an Apple Music-hosted performance/Q&A event.

Mendes recently announced a summer arena tour, which launches March 7th in Amsterdam and spans 56 dates throughout North America, Europe and the U.K. His next show is Sunday, May 27th at the BBC's Big Weekend festival.