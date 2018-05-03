Hear Shawn Mendes, Khalid Turn Heartbreak Into Strength on 'Youth'

Shawn Mendes and Khalid unveiled a nimble new song, "Youth," set to appear on Mendes' upcoming self-titled album, out May 25th via Island Records.

"Youth" begins sparse and solemn, with Khalid and Mendes trading heartbroken lyrics over an acoustic guitar. But when the song hits its hook, a fresh kick-drum thump transforms the track into a shuffling pop gem as Khalid and Mendes sing together, "You can't take my youth away/This soul of mine will never break/As long as I wake up today/You can't take my youth away."

Mendes and Khalid co-wrote "Youth" with Scott Harris, Geoff Warburton and Teddy Geiger. Mendes produced the track alongside Joel Little.

"Youth" follows Mendes' two previously released album cuts, "In My Blood" and "Lost in Japan." The record will also feature a collaboration with Julia Michaels, titled "Like to Be You." Shawn Mendes marks the pop singer's third studio album and follows his 2016 effort, Illuminate.