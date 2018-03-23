Hear Shawn Mendes Flex R&B Skills With New Song 'Lost in Japan'

Shawn Mendes explores a R&B sound with his latest song "Lost in Japan." The track is his second new release this week for an as-yet-untitled third album.

The funky track has the singer-songwriter utilizing his falsetto while wistfully pining for a lover who can't seem to escape his mind while he's "a couple hundred miles from Japan tonight."

Related Hear Shawn Mendes' Raw New Song 'In My Blood' "I was like, I want to make a Kings of Leon record – I want to go more rock," says singer-songwriter of new album's first single

"All it'd take is one flight/We'd be in the same time zone," he details on the song's chorus. "Looking through your timeline/Seeing all the rainbows/I got an idea and I know that it sounds crazy/I just wanna see ya."

On Thursday, Mendes debuted the Kings of Leon-inspired single "In My Blood." He has yet to reveal any more details about his third album, though he did announce that it's the same songwriting team – Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris and Geoff Warburton – behind his hit "There's Nothing Holding Me Back" and "In My Blood." Mendes' sophomore album, Illuminate, was released in September 2016 and debuted at Number One.