Hear Selena Gomez's New Song 'Back to You' From '13 Reasons Why'

Selena Gomez compares a romantic partner to a hooky pop tune in the sleek new song, "Back to You," featured in the upcoming soundtrack to 13 Reasons Why Season Two.



"You're stuck in my head, and I can't get you out of it," the singer proclaims over acoustic guitar and a lightly tropical programmed beat. Later, she admits, "I wanna hold you when I'm not supposed to."

All pre-orders of the soundtrack, out May 18th, will receive an instant-grat download of "Back to You." The album – out the same day Season Two premieres on Netflix – also includes new songs from OneRepublic featuring Logic, Billie Eilish featuring Khalid, YUNGBLUD featuring Charlotte Lawrence, Coloring and Lord Huron featuring Phoebe Bridges (a new version of the band's "The Night We Met," which appeared in the drama's first season). The record also boasts New Wave classics from New Order, Echo & the Bunnymen, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Tears for Fears and Siouxsie and the Banshees.

Gomez premiered the single Thursday on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show, calling the song "a special project that I wanted to give to Season Two." The singer, an executive producer on 13 Reasons Why, also discussed the controversy surrounding the show's first season, which revolves around the suicide of a high school student.

"I've always viewed things as comfort is the enemy of progress," she said. "So I think when something makes that sort of noise, it’s either two reasons. It's either so foul or it's amazing. And I think that's when you get people to wake up. I don't do it to glorify anything. This is what happens and I'm sorry if you can't – this is real life and I've had numerous parents and kids come up to me. How it's just opened the door for healthy communication and that's all you want. You know, we're not going to end these certain things or try to break through it unless we take those risks."

The singer, who confirmed she is currently "finishing up" her third studio album, also enthused that she feels "the best [she's] felt" after being diagnosed with lupus in 2014 and receiving a kidney transplant last year.

"I've been very aware of my platform, and I don't try to hide any part of flaws that are in me," she said. "I'm hoping to keep beating it. But I'm super happy. I love people; I take really good care of myself. And yes, it’s just sometimes it's hard, you know? You'll never really get over stuff. You kind of just have to get better and better and work on it. It's one step at a time."