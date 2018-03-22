Hear SBTRKT's Heavy Remix of Chance the Rapper's 'All We Got'

The English electronic producer SBTRKT released a bracing, stop-start remix of Chance the Rapper's "All We Got" on Thursday. The original song, from Chance's album Coloring Book, is a jubilant opening song featuring Kanye West and the Chicago Children's Choir.

SBTRKT's version is noticeably heavier, featuring harsher instrumentation (crashing cymbals) and an accelerated beat. SBTRKT also replaces the brass elements from the original with garbled, pockmarked sounds on a synthesizer.

"It's been on my drive for a year or so," the producer said in a statement on SoundCloud. "[I] was shared the vocals by Chance and Pat, his manager, back in late 2016. [I'm a] big fan of Chance and the original song, so [it] was fun to give it my own take."



Though SBTRKT initially gained attention through his work with indie darlings like Sampha and Little Dragon, he's been working more with major label rappers and R&B singers in recent years. In 2016, he released Save Yourself, which featured hip-hop artists like The-Dream and D.R.A.M.