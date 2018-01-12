Hear Rozzi's Soulful New Song 'Uphill Battle'

San Francisco singer-songwriter, Rozzi, emotes about romantic tribulations in her new piano ballad, "Uphill Battle."

Related 20 Best Pop Albums of 2017 Kesha, Harry, Taylor and more of the year in hooks

"I cried on your shoulder right there in the kitchen/ My friends in the next room, so close they could listen," she croons over a minor chord. Rozzi's intense vibrato builds alongside organ and drums. "I am who I am, and I am a lot to handle/ You do the best you can, but I am an uphill battle."

Rozzi has said the song comes from her overly-analytical nature. "It can be hard to care intensely, to love intensely, to want intensely," she wrote. "Some days I wish I could just let it all go – but that's not who I am. For better or worse, I think this song might be the best description of myself I've ever written."

Rozzi emerged in 2012 with a vocal spot on Maroon 5 song "Come Away to the Water." She became the first artist to sign with singer Adam Levine's 222 Records the following year. In 2015, she issued two EPs, Space and Time, for the label and opened for Maroon 5's subsequent North American tour.



"Uphill Battle" is the lead single from the singer's upcoming debut LP, due out later this year. It's her first for Small Giant/Columbia Records.

