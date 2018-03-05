Hear Royce Da 5'9", 2 Chainz Slam Modern Love on PRhyme's 'Flirt'

Royce Da 5'9" and 2 Chainz tackle love in the social-media era on their new collaboration "Flirt," a track from Royce and DJ Premier's PRhyme project.

DJ Premier provides the two rappers with an ornate beat full of elaborate string samples and stinging drums. The frilly instrumental spurs Royce Da 5'9" to catalog a series of frustrating romantic interactions before landing on dismissive, sing-song chorus: "Bad bitches can't flirt good for shit."

If Royce 5'9" is exasperated by the modern world, 2 Chainz is far more blasé: "I like to relax and make a mill," he raps. The MC booms casually through his verse, which includes a reference to Aladdin and a date at Fuddruckers.

"Flirt" will appear on Royce Da 5'9" and DJ Premier's upcoming album PRhyme 2, due out March 16th. The LP also features Roc Marciano, Dave East, Big K.R.I.T. and Rapsody. PRhyme 2 is the first album from Royce 5'9" and DJ Premier since 2014, when the duo released their self-titled debut.

PRhyme 2 Tracklist:

1. "Interlude 1 (Salute)"

2. "Black History"

3. "1 of the Hardest"

4. "Era"

5. "Respect My Gun"

6. "W.O.W."

7. "Sunflowers Seeds"

8. "Streets at Night"

9. "Rock It"

10. "Loved Ones"

11. "My Calling"

12. "Man Made"

13. "Interlude 2"

14. "Flirt"

15. "Everyday Struggle"

16. "Do Ya Thing"

17. "Gotta Love It"