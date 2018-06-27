Hear Ray Davies' New Autobiographical Song 'The Big Guy'

Ray Davies' new album Our Country: Americana Act II - a sequel to his 2017 LP Americana – doesn't arrive until Friday, but here you can preview the song "The Big Guy" and see a video of him telling the story behind the tune.

"'The Big Guy' is reflections on waking up in the hospital with gun shot wounds," says the Kinks frontman, referencing a 2004 incident in which he was shot by a mugger in New Orleans. "The big guys in the book are my bodyguards, a guy called Tony and a guy called Bobby. The song is about them and what they meant to me because I have a tendency to self-destruct on tour like most musicians. Tony was under instructions if I have more than two pints he can break my arm – or threaten to."





Like Americana, Our Country: Americana Act II was recorded with the Jayhawks and guitarist Bill Shanley at Konk Studios in London. Davies has yet to announce any tour plans in support of the album, though he's been largely kept off the road in recent years. According to a new interview published Wednesday, it looks as though his next move may involve a Kinks reunion album, which would be their first since 1993's Phobia.

