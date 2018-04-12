Hear Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee on Tropical New Song, 'Guatemala'

Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee highlights his romantic side on "Guatemala," a tropical-tinged single from his the rapper's upcoming solo LP, Swaecation.

Over airy synths and a Latin-styled beat, the rapper croons through heavy Auto-Tune about private jets, vacations and quiet moments of seduction. "It was way more than a two-dollar holla," he sings. "Stole your heart like Ali Baba." His brother and Rae Sremmurd partner Slim Jxmmi appears for a guest spot, noting, "I can't guarantee my heart."



The duo's follow-up to 2016's SremmLife2 will be packaged in three parts: Swaecation, Slim Jxmmi's Jxmtro and Rae Sremmurd's SR3MM. "Guatemala" follows Swae Lee's solo cut "Hurt to Look," Slim Jxmmi's "Brxnks Truck" and "Chanel" (featuring Pharrell) and group tracks "T'd Up" and "Powerglide."

Producer Mike WiLL Made-It recently told Beats 1 that the triple-album set, due out in April, will also feature appearances from the Weeknd, Future, Travis Scott, Young Thug and actress Zoë Kravitz.