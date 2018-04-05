Hear Rae Sremmurd, Pharrell Team on New Trap Song, 'Chanel'

Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee teamed with Pharrell for a rumbling new song, "Chanel." The track will appear on Rae Sremmurd's upcoming triple album, Sr3mm, which producer Mike WiLL Made-It said arrives in April.

On "Chanel," Mike WiLL crafts a sinister trap beat out of dissonant synth drones, over which Rae Sremmurd whisper the incessant hook: "Take her to Chanel, cause she's fine." The duo's verses mix romance with luxury and innuendo, as Slim Jxmmi spits: "And I don't want your head, I want your mind/ I kinda fell in love with your vibe."

Pharrell guests on the track, proffering falsetto ad-libs and a verse packed with playful vocal modulations and boasts: "Richard Mille, one time I gotta wind/ 'Cause if I don't it'll die/ Jean Imbert when I dine."

"Chanel" follows previously released Sr3mm tracks, "T'd Up" and "Powerglide." Rae Sremmurd 2016 breakout album, SremmLife 2, featured the group's massive hit, "Black Beatles." Sr3mm will comprise three individual records: A Slim Jxmmi solo album, Jxmtro, a Swae Lee solo album, Swaecation, and a self-titled Rae Sremmurd album.