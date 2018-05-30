Hear Pusha-T's Ruthless New Drake Diss Track 'The Story of Adidon'

Pusha-T fired back at Drake with a new diss track, "The Story of Adidon," which finds the MC rapping over Jay-Z's "The Story of O.J." Pusha premiered the song on Hot 97 Tuesday, then released the track on Soundcloud with a photo that depicts Drake in blackface makeup

In "The Story of Adidon," Pusha-T notably alleges that Drake fathered a son with a porn star and has kept the child a secret: "We talking character, let me keep with the facts/ You are hiding a child, let that boy come home, ooh/ Deadbeat mothafucka playing border patrol/ Adonis is your son/ And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real."

Pusha-T also takes aim at Drake's parents – "Dennis Graham stay off the gram, bitch I'm on one" – as well as his frequent collaborator, Noah "40" Shebib. "OVO 40, hunched over like he 80, tick, tick, tick," Pusha spits. "How much time he got? That man is sick, sick, sick."

Pusha-T followed up the track with a quick note on Twitter that specifically addressed his decision to use the photo of Drake in blackface, which reportedly came from a photoshoot Drake did with David Leyes. "Please stop referring to this picture as 'artwork,'" Pusha-T wrote. "I'm not an internet baby, I don't edit images… this is a real picture… these are his truths, see for yourself."

Please stop referring to this picture as “artwork”...I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images...this is a REAL picture...these are his truths, see for yourself https://t.co/gd6vRS3HM8 pic.twitter.com/2el58HEZ8F — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 30, 2018

"The Story of Adidon" marks the latest salvo in the beef between Pusha-T and Drake, which dates back to Drake's 2016 track, "Two Birds One Stone," in which Drake appeared to address a spat with Kanye West. Last week, Pusha-T reignited the feud when he seemed to skewer Drake's supposed use of a ghostwriter – the same source as Drake's infamous beef with Meek Mill – on his Daytona track, "Infrared." Drake then hit back with his own song, "Duppy Freestyle."

