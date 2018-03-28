PJ Harvey, John Parish Unite on Folky New Song 'I'm Sorry for Your Loss'

PJ Harvey guests on "I'm Sorry for Your Loss," a new song by her frequent collaborator and producer John Parish. The song pays tribute to Sparklehorse frontman Mark Linkous, who died by suicide in 2010. Parish produced Sparklehorse's 2001 album A Wonderful Life.

Harvey and Parish sing morose lyrics like "The sun never felt colder/The window rattled and I wondered if you'd just passed over" amid strummed acoustic instruments and a sorrowful melody. The three-and-a-half–minute track will appear on Parish's upcoming album Bird Dog Dante, which is due out June 15th.

Parish's last solo album was 2013's Screenplay, though he co-produced and joined the touring band for Harvey's 2016 release, The Hope Six Demolition Project. He and Harvey first collaborated on 1995's To Bring You My Love and have worked together on several of her releases. They've also put out two albums where they shared equal billing, 1996's Dance Hall at Louse Point and 2009's A Woman a Man Walked By.

Bird Dog Dante consists mostly of songs, along with a few film cues that harks back to the recent music Parish composed for films. "Like all of my records, Bird Dog Dante was recorded all over the place in odd situations, because I'll have an idea somewhere and want to record it, then I actually end up liking the sound of that specific recording and want to incorporate it," he said in a statement.

In other Parish news, the singer-songwriter will be paying tribute to Nick Drake at a special concert in Bristol, England. The program, "Remembered for a While: The Music of Nick Drake," will feature accompaniment by the Lochrian String Quartet and will take place at St. George's on April 12th.