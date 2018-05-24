Hear Panic! at the Disco's Spirited New Song 'High Hopes'

Panic! at the Disco have unveiled new song "High Hopes." It follows the release of previous singles "Say Amen (Saturday Night)" and "(Fuck A) Silver Lining" from their forthcoming album, Pray for the Wicked. The LP will be released on June 22nd via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records.

The track finds singer/band leader Brendon Urie singing aspirational lyrics buoyed by punchy horns, strings and rolling musical drops and builds that lead into the chorus. "Had to have high high hopes for a living/ Didn't know how but I always had a feeling," Urie sings. "I was gonna be that one in a million/ Always had high high hopes." The song will be featured in the National Hockey League's promotional campaign for the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals, which is a fitting choice given the upbeat song's motivational themes.

"I spent too long not setting my expectations high enough, worried about how it felt to fail," Urie wrote about the song. "I hit a point when I realized I had to aim high and fail, fail, fail in order to keep growing. This one is for all of you who helped me go for it all. Thank you."

Following Pray for the Wicked's release, the band will embark on a North American tour, beginning on July 11th in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center.