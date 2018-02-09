Hear Noah Cyrus' Gloomy New Song With Mo, 'We Are...'

Noah Cyrus released her first new song of 2018, the catchy kiss-off "We Are…" featuring MØ. Cyrus is set to release her debut album NC-17 this year.

Similar to a few of her past singles, Cyrus aims towards anthemic reflections on her generation. This single has a bit of a more melancholy twist: "These days we only follow/ These days we're feeling hollow/ 'Get paid' the only motto/ We are fucked," she sings on the sweeping chorus.

Cyrus made her official musical debut in late 2016 with the R&B ballad "Make Me (Cry)." She's released several more upbeat singles since, including the romantic "Stay Together" and country-tinged "I'm Stuck." Cyrus has also made guest appearances on songs by Alan Walker, Marshmello and Matoma. All three of those songs cracked the US Dance charts. Last year, the youngest member of the musical Cyrus clan (which also includes her dad Billy Ray and sister Miley) made her live debut as the opening act on Katy Perry's Witness tour.