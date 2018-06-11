Hear Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne Unite on Racy New Song 'Rich Sex'

Nicki Minaj recruited Lil Wayne for her racy new song "Rich Sex." "If you know your pussy worth a Benz truck / Don't let homie fuck unless his bands up," Minaj raps over a dark, minimalist beat. Lil Wayne joins for the second verse, continuing the explicit theme. "Lil mama said she only fuckin' on a rich dick/ I cum in her face and tell her now you lookin' rich, bitch," he rhymes.

"Rich Sex" is the first of two songs Minaj plans to release this week, with the Ariana Grande collaboration "Bed" set to follow on Thursday, June 14th.

Minutes before releasing her Lil Wayne team-up, Minaj announced an upcoming joint tour with Future. The 28-date North American trek commences September 21st in Baltimore and concludes November 24th in Las Vegas; the duo will also perform throughout Europe during a two-month leg launching in February.

On August 10th, Minaj will release her fourth LP, Queen, which features the recently issued singles "Chun Li" and "Barbie Tingz."