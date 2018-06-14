Hear Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande Unite on Sexy New Song 'Bed'

Nicki Minaj unveiled an enticing new song with Ariana Grande, "Bed." The track is expected to appear on Minaj's long-awaited new album, Queen.



"Bed" boasts a steady and sultry groove, with atmospheric synths pulsing over limber drums. Grande croons the seductive hook – "Got a bed with your name on it/ Got a kiss with your name on it" – while Minaj unspools a litany of sly bars like, "Waiting for you on some thousand dollar sheets/ I got Carter III on repeat/ Back shots to the beat of 'A Milli' on you."

Minaj and Grande have collaborated on several songs over the past few years. In 2016, they teamed for "Side to Side" off Grande's album, Dangerous Woman, while in 2014 they scored a hit with "Bang Bang," which also featured Jessie J. The pair first collaborated on "Get On Your Knees," off Minaj's 2014 album The Pinkprint.

"Bed" marks Minaj's latest offering as she gears up for the release of Queen, following "Rich Sex" featuring Lil Wayne, "Barbie Tingz" and "Chun-Li." Minaj has yet to release an official track list for Queen, which marks her first LP since The Pinkprint.

This fall, Minaj and Future will embark on their joint NickiHndrxx tour. The 28-date trek is set to launch September 21st in Baltimore, Maryland and wraps November 24th in Las Vegas, Nevada.