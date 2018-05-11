Hear Nick Jonas, DJ Mustard's Rave-Ready New Song 'Anywhere'

Nick Jonas teamed up with DJ Mustard for the EDM single "Anywhere." The track is Jonas' first new single this year.

"I think that in a lot of ways this is a setup to a greater body of work that's still coming together," Jonas tells Rolling Stone

Mustard steps away from his typically bass-heavy hip-hop production that's been heard on songs he's done with the likes of Jeremih, Tinashe and Kid Ink for a more atmospheric sound. Jonas belts across the dripping synths: "You could be anywhere right now/ It ain't hard to see."

Mustard most recently had a Top 10 hit with Lil Dicky and Chris Brown's collaboration "Freaky Friday" earlier this year. Jonas' last album was 2016's Last Year Was Complicated, but he released a pair of non-album singles last year, including the clubby "Remember I Told You" with Anne-Marie and Mike Posner.

Jonas also teamed up with Nicki Minaj for the Fifty Shades Darker cut "Bom Bidi Bom" and crafted the Christmas song "Say All You Want for Christmas" with Shania Twain.