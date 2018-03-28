Hear Nick Cave, Warren Ellis' New Songs for Halle Berry Film 'Kings'

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis previewed their upcoming soundtrack to Halle Berry drama Kings with two atmospheric interludes, "Saying Goodbye" and "Waking Up."

The brief instrumentals feature soft strings and high-octave piano melodies, recalling the textural ambience of modern post-rock. The duo also detailed the track list for the 16-song LP, which comes out April 27th via Milan Records.

Related Inside Nick Cave's Heartbreaking 'One More Time With Feeling' Doc Filmmaker Andrew Dominik explains how he worked with singer in wake of the death of the Bad Seeds leader's son

Cave and Ellis have collaborated on film and theater scores for the past 13 years. In 2017, they contributed music to murder mystery Wind River and Netflix's satirical war film War Machine.

Berry and Daniel Craig co-star in Kings, which is set in South Central Los Angeles during the Rodney King trial and subsequent riots. Turkish filmmaker Deniz Gamze Ergüven (Mustang) directed the movie, which premiered last year at the Toronto Film Festival and opens in the U.S. on April 27th.

Cave will launch an unorthodox fan Q&A tour this spring, with four dates booked for Massachusetts and New York in late April and early May. "The audience can ask me anything and I'll do my best to answer," the songwriter said in a statement. "I do have some things to say. I can always play some songs at the piano if all goes horribly wrong. But, I don't know, I've got a good feeling about this one."

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Kings Soundtrack Track List



1. "Latasha Harlins"

2. "CCTV Montage"

3. "Bake"

4. "Saying Goodbye"

5. "School Argument"

6. "Waking Up"

7. "Leave the Gun"

8. "Police Cars"

9. "Where Are the Boys?"

10. "Erotic Dream"

11. "Arrested"

12. "Red Ford"

13. "Death of William"

14. "Lamp Post"

15. "Kings"

16. "Earthquake"