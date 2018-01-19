Hear New Dashboard Confessional's Potent New Song 'Heart Beat Here'

Dashboard Confessional unveiled a stirring new song, "Heart Beat Here," set to appear on their upcoming LP, Crooked Shadows, out February 9th via Fueled by Ramen.

"Heart Beat Here" is a quintessential Dashboard ballad, with Chris Carrabba delivering a powerful vocal performance over steady acoustic strumming. A small string section sweeps sweetly into the song as Carrabba hits the chorus, belting, "I feel it in my ribs/ I feel it in my soul/ The pulse just grows/ So loud and so clear/ Let your heart beat here."

"Heart Beat Here" follows previously released Crooked Shadows cut, "We Fight," a politically charged song about finding strength within a community. Crooked Shadows is available to pre-order and marks Dashboard Confessional's first album since 2009's After the Ending Set.

Dashboard Confessional have a handful of concerts scheduled for January and they're set to embark on a lengthy headlining tour this spring. The trek kicks off March 20th in Houston and wraps May 11th in Nashville. Beach Slang will serve as support throughout the tour.