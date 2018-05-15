Hear Neko Case's Stunning New Ballad 'Curse of the I-5 Corridor'

Neko Case unveiled a sprawling new duet with Screaming Trees' Mark Lanegan, "Curse of the I-5 Corridor," set to appear on her new album, Hell-On, out June 1st.

"Curse of the I-5 Corridor" gracefully moves between Case and Lanegan singing together with minimal musical accompaniment and a melancholy folk-rock swing. The lyrics recall the remnants of a relationship in vivid detail, with Case singing, "Now I'll see you in our old home/ Where I'm always scared to go/ Those 30 garbage miles/ Making with cigarette butts and used tires."

Hell-On marks Case's first solo album since 2013's The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You. Prior to "Curse of the I-5 Corridor" she released released album cuts, "Bad Luck" and "Hell-On."

Case will embark on a North American tour in support of Hell-On May 27th with a set at the Sasquatch Festival in Washington. Ray LaMontagne will then join her for a run that stretches through July 10th at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. On September 5th, Case will kick off another North American leg in Milwaukee.