Hear Neko Case Face Disaster on Bold 'Bad Luck'

Singer-songwriter Neko Case has spun real life calamity into an indie rock gem on her new song, "Bad Luck." The track will appear on Case's upcoming album, Hell-On, out June 1st via Anti.



"Bad Luck" was recorded under surreal circumstances befitting its title. While Case had written the lyrics long ago, she cut the song in Stockholm hours after receiving a 3 a.m. phone call in which she learned that her house had caught fire and would likely burn down.

Over galloping drums and snappy guitar, Case delivers a vocal performance injected with a twinge of sorrow, but also a somewhat playful existential shrug. "So I died and went to work," Case sings, "It's not as bad as I thought it would be/ But it's still pretty bad luck."

Hell-On marks Case's first solo album since 2013's The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You. In 2016 she teamed with k.d. lang and Laura Veirs for a collaborative record, Case/lang/veirs, and last year the New Pornographers released their latest LP, Whiteout Conditions.

Case will embark on a North American tour in support of Hell-On this spring. She's set to perform at Sasquatch Festival May 28th, after which she'll link up with Ray LaMontagne for a run that starts May 28th in Boise, Idaho and wraps July 10th at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado.