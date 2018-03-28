Hear Nas, Future Recount Drug Deal on New Song 'Walk Thru'

On the new song "Walk Thru," Nas, Future and DJ Esco recount a drug deal in painstaking detail.

"He invites me to his house tomorrow/ I'm in a Dodge, pull up to his garage, pull out some dollars," Nas rhymes over rapid hi-hats and spacey organ loops. "Give him some bread from a bank envelope; he gives me a laundry bag full of dope – that's all she wrote." Future appears on the chorus, mumbling a hook about walking listeners "through a drug deal."

"Walk Thru" is set to appear on DJ Esco's upcoming Kolorblind mixtape, out March 30th. Earlier this week, he previewed the project with the video for "Code of Honor," featuring Future and Schoolboy Q.

DJ Esco and Future teamed for the 2016 mixtape Project E.T., which included guest spots from Drake, 2 Chainz, DJ Mustard, Lil Uzi Vert, Rae Sremmurd, Juicy J, Casey Veggies and Rich Homie Quan, among others.