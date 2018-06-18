Hear Mobb Deep's 'Hamilton'-Inspired 'Boom Goes the Cannon'

Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped an unreleased Hamilton-themed Mobb Deep track, "Boom Goes the Cannon," for the June installment of his year-long Hamildrops series. The track features Prodigy, who died nearly one year ago on June 20th, 2017.

Related Prodigy: 10 Essential Tracks From the Mobb Deep MC Rapper Prodigy died at the age of 42, but his legacy of mixing street-level grit with emotional heft lives on

"Rest in peace, Prodigy. Thank you Havoc," Miranda tweeted of the rap duo after unveiling the song late Sunday night.

"Boom Goes the Cannon" borrows heavily from the lyrics of Hamilton's "Right Hand Man," with Havoc and Prodigy in the role of the musical's George Washington. "There's 32,000 troops in New York harbor. We outgunned, outmanned, and outnumbered," the rappers say. "We a powder keg about to explode / Wish we had a man like Hamilton to lighten the load."

Mobb Deep were one of the many hip-hop benchmarks Miranda cited while writing Hamilton. In the musical's "My Shot," Alexander Hamilton exclaims he's "only nineteen but my mind is older," a direct ode to Prodigy's "Shook Ones Part II" boast, "I'm only 19 but my mind is old."

It's unclear when Mobb Deep recorded "Boom Goes the Cannon" – itself a nod to a Busta Rhymes "Scenario" lyric – but the style of the track fits in with 2016's The Hamilton Mixtape, which found rappers and singers reimagining Hamilton songs. Prodigy died six months after The Hamilton Mixtape's release.

Previous Hamildrops include "Weird Al" Yankovic's "The Hamilton Polka," an early rendition of the musical's "Burn" titled "First Burn," a Hamilton/Dear Evan Hansen mash-up and a Nas video.



In March, Havoc revealed on MSNBC that he was working on a new Mobb Deep album "in conjunction with [Prodigy’s] family” and that it would arrive "pretty soon, before the end of the year."