Hear Migos' Synth-Fueled New Song 'Supastars'

Migos blend the atmospheric with the aggressive on "Supastars," a new song from their upcoming third LP, Culture II. Throughout the track, the Georgia trio swap signature boasts over spacey, melodic synths and a grinding trap beat laced with digital sound effects.

Culture II, out January 26th, also includes the Pharrell-produced "Stir Fry" and "Motor Sport," a collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

The new album follows their breakout release, Culture, by almost exactly one year. That Number One LP, which Rolling Stone named the year's second-best rap record, is nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2018 Grammy Awards. The group's chart-topping single "Bad and Boujee" is also up for Best Rap Performance.

In December, Migos member Quavo teamed with Travis Scott for the collaborative album Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. He also paired with Minaj on "She For Keeps," a track from the Quality Control compilation Control the Streets, Vol. 1.