Hear Migos' Dramatic, Pharrell-Produced New Song, 'Stir Fry'

Migos enlisted Pharrell to produce their dark new song "Stir Fry," the latest preview of the Georgia rap duo's upcoming third LP, Culture 2. Quavo and Offset exchange dense verses over flickering hi-hat and shimmering synth. "In the kitchen, wrist twisted like its stir-fry," Quavo raps on the chorus.

Culture 2, tentatively due out in January, will follow the group's January-issued Culture, which Rolling Stone ranked as the year's ninth-best album. The new album will also include lead single "MotorSport," Migos' collaboration with Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

Quavo recently joined Minaj for Quality Control mixtape track "She for Keeps," and Offset appeared on Cardi B's "Um Yeah." Migos also joined forces with Young Thug and Zaytoven for "Five Guys," which appears on the latter's newly released mixtape.

Pharrell, meanwhile, recently reunited with Chad Hugo and Shay Haley to record the fifth N.E.R.D. LP, No One Ever Really Dies – their first since 2010. The trio appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week to perform new singles "Lemon" and "1000."