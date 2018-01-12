Hear Marshmello's Vibrant Lil Peep Collaboration 'Spotlight'

Marshmello released a new single, "Spotlight," featuring Lil Peep, a song the pair started working on but didn't complete prior to the rapper's death.

"Peep brought an excitement to music that was unparalleled to anybody I’ve ever met," Marshmello said in a statement. "We started an idea together, that unfortunately we were never able to officially finish together. When I listen to this track now I get chills wishing he could hear it. This record is dedicated to Peep’s mother, family, friends and his fans. [Peep] will live forever through his music and that is something we should all be extremely thankful for."

Along with the release of "Spotlight," Peep's mother Liza Womack also shared a portion of a 2013 high school essay written by Peep, "In my life I find [cultural resistance] very important and vital to me growing as a person, because my art will always grow with me. If someone were to limit the growth of my art and ideas, I wouldn’t be able to express who I am the way I want to."

Womack added that she was appreciative that Marshmello released "Spotlight" since it continued "to allow Peep's voice to be heard through his art."

Lil Peep, born Gustav Åhr died November 15th at the age of 21 in Tucson, Arizona, where the rising rapper died of a drug overdose aboard his tour bus. Police have since launched an investigation in Peep's "suspicious" and accidental death from a drug cocktail that included marijuana, cocaine, the painkiller Tramadol, hydrocodone, generic Dilauded, oxycodone and oxymorphone.