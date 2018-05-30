Hear Mac Miller's Three New Surprise Songs

Mac Miller unveiled three new songs, "Programs," "Buttons" and "Small Worlds," marking his first solo music since 2016.

"Programs" finds Miller breezing over a punchy beat, announcing his return with one-liners like, "Floating back up on the scene, I'm saying hello/ Doing the thing, I'm pulling the strings like Tom Morello."

"Buttons" is a steadier cut centered around a woozy piano loop. Miller mixes blunt boasts with meditations on fame, spitting, "I run around with open scissors/ They taking pictures/ I could lose my head, it grow instead/ Gets only bigger/ I put one foot in front of the other/ I never settle."

"Small Worlds" captures a similar vibe with its dusty drums, prickly guitar and cheery soul flourishes, and Miller even mixes his bars with a bit of crooning.

Miller's last album, The Divine Feminine, arrived in 2016. Since then, the rapper has only appeared as a featured artist on a handful of cuts, including Thundercat's "Hi" and DJ Kay Slay's "Cold Summer," which also featured Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Gates and Rell.