Hear Mac Miller's Three New Surprise Songs

"Programs," "Buttons," "Small Worlds" mark rapper's first new music in two years

Mac Miller returned with three new songs, "Programs," "Buttons" and "Small Worlds," his first new solo music in two years. Credit: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mac Miller unveiled three new songs, "Programs," "Buttons" and "Small Worlds," marking his first solo music since 2016.

"Programs" finds Miller breezing over a punchy beat, announcing his return with one-liners like, "Floating back up on the scene, I'm saying hello/ Doing the thing, I'm pulling the strings like Tom Morello."

"Buttons" is a steadier cut centered around a woozy piano loop. Miller mixes blunt boasts with meditations on fame, spitting, "I run around with open scissors/ They taking pictures/ I could lose my head, it grow instead/ Gets only bigger/ I put one foot in front of the other/ I never settle."

"Small Worlds" captures a similar vibe with its dusty drums, prickly guitar and cheery soul flourishes, and Miller even mixes his bars with a bit of crooning.

Miller's last album, The Divine Feminine, arrived in 2016. Since then, the rapper has only appeared as a featured artist on a handful of cuts, including Thundercat's "Hi" and DJ Kay Slay's "Cold Summer," which also featured Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Gates and Rell. 