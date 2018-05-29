Hear Lykke Li Unveil Two Additional 'So Sad So Sexy' Songs

Lykke Li unveiled two new songs from her upcoming album: "Two Nights," featuring Portland rapper Aminé, and "Sex Money Feelings Die." The Swedish singer's So Sad So Sexy comes out June 8th via RCA.

"Two Nights" finds Lykke Li ruminating on the whereabouts of an absent partner. "Two nights in a row, where'd you go/ I've been smoking/ Two nights in a row, now I know/ That it's broken," she sings over sparse instrumentals. Aminé slides into the track over a gauzy haze, spitting a sharp verse that ushers in the song's closing groove. The track was produced by Malay, Jeff Bhaskar and Jonny Coffer, with additional production from Skrillex.

"Sex Money Feelings Die" is a faster hit, a song about late nights and unrequited love. Lykke Li delivers an impressive vocal performance packed with pop-R&B flourishes. "Lights off when I wake up," she sings. "Tears I never make up/ Your lips will stay shut/ When we wake up, break-up." Malay and DJ Dahi produced the cut with vocal production from Kid Harpoon.

"Two Nights" and "Sex Money Feelings Die" follow previously released So Sad So Sexy offerings "Deep End," "Hard Rain" and "Utopia." Li also shared music videos for "Deep End" and "Utopia," the latter of which features personal home movies.

So Sad So Sexy marks Lykke Li's first LP since 2014's I Never Learn. The singer has a handful of festival dates scheduled for this summer, though her only North American stops are festival sets at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Osheaga in Montreal.