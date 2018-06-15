Hear Luis Fonsi's Tropical New Song With Stefflon Don, 'Calypso'

Luis Fonsi pairs Caribbean atmosphere with a reggaeton groove on his slick new song "Calypso." British rapper Stefflon Don adds some English bars and back-ups on the multi-lingual track.

Throughout the single, Fonsi croons in Spanish about a beachside romance over a steel drum hook. The "Despacito" singer plays up the multi-cultural vibe on the chorus, counting to three in multiple languages.

The Puerto Rican star paired the single with a lighthearted video that cuts between the singer hanging out on the beach and at a wild house party. The romp starts at a swimming pool and moves indoors, where people make out in a jacuzzi tub, a pony walks around and an old man DJs while randomly wearing an astronaut helmet.

"Calypso" follows Fonsi's 2017 single with Demi Lovato, "Échame la Culpa," which recently surpassed one billion YouTube views. In March, the duo reworked the song in English as "Not on You."

In December, Fonsi became only the third Latin artist to place Spanish-language tracks (Échame la Culpa" and the ubiquitous "Despacito") in the Hot 100's Top 50.