Hear Logic's First New Song of 2018, '44 More'

Grammy-nominated rapper Logic released his first new song of the year, "44 More." You in the club throwing dollars/ But I'm savin' mine so my kids go to college," he raps over an 808 beat laced with skittering hi-hats and synths.

The rapper released his breakthrough album, Everybody, in 2017. It debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 on the strength of suicide prevention anthem "1-800-273-8255," featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid. The trio performed the emotionally raw hit with suicide survivors onstage at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Since then, Logic spoke to Rolling Stone about his success to coping with anxiety to being parodied on South Park. "It was bittersweet," he said of Eric Cartman poking fun of his ubiquitous hit single. "At the end of the day, South Park makes fun of everybody. But I wanna watch what I say: I have a sense of humor, but there are certain things that shouldn't be joked about. This is a song about suicide. They went a little far, but they're still talking about suicide, so it did shed more light on it, you know?"

