Hear Logic Join Sam Smith on Reverent New Version of 'Pray'

Logic raps about sinning and embracing imperfections on the new version of Sam Smith's "Pray." The remixed track serves as the third single from Smith's The Thrill of It All album.
The original version of "Pray" was somber, grandiose gospel-pop. Logic's presence adds a radio-friendly touch at a time when hip-hop cadences rule the airwaves.
Taking cues from Smith's religious imagery, the rapper contemplates his own salvation. "I been thinking lately, will the Devil take me? Or will God protect me?/ I know I ain't perfect, but you should respect me." After Logic wraps up his verse, Smith charges in. "Everyone prays in the end."
In a statement, Smith said he wrote "Pray" after a visit to Mosul, Iraq. "We are all looking around at what's happening in the world, and it is just messed up," he said. "You've got no choice but to look up to the sky and put your hands together and pray for something to happen."
The new version of "Pray" follows the singles "Too Good at Goodbyes," which reached Number Four on the Hot 100, and "One Last Song," which failed to crack that chart. The presence of Logic will likely aid Smith as he attempts to get back on the Hot 100. Earlier this month, the rapper launched ten different songs onto the singles chart simultaneously.
This summer, Smith embarks on a North American tour in support of The Thrill of It All. He will perform at arenas in the U.S., Canada and Mexico from June until September.
Sam Smith Tour Dates
June 18 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
June 19 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 23 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
June 26 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
June 29 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 30 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 3 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 6 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 7 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 10 - Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
July 11 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
July 13 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 14 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
July 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July 18 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 20 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 21 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
July 25 - Monterrey, MEX @ Arena Monterrey
July 27 - Mexico City, MEX @ Palacio de los Deportes
August 14 - Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 15 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 17 - St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
August 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
August 21 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
August 24 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 25 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
August 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
August 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
August 31 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
September 1 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
September 4 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
September 5 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
September 7 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
September 8 - Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
September 10 - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
September 12 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
September 13 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome