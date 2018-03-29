Hear Logic Join Sam Smith on Reverent New Version of 'Pray'

Logic raps about sinning and embracing imperfections on the new version of Sam Smith's "Pray." The remixed track serves as the third single from Smith's The Thrill of It All album.

The original version of "Pray" was somber, grandiose gospel-pop. Logic's presence adds a radio-friendly touch at a time when hip-hop cadences rule the airwaves.

Taking cues from Smith's religious imagery, the rapper contemplates his own salvation. "I been thinking lately, will the Devil take me? Or will God protect me?/ I know I ain't perfect, but you should respect me." After Logic wraps up his verse, Smith charges in. "Everyone prays in the end."

In a statement, Smith said he wrote "Pray" after a visit to Mosul, Iraq. "We are all looking around at what's happening in the world, and it is just messed up," he said. "You've got no choice but to look up to the sky and put your hands together and pray for something to happen."

The new version of "Pray" follows the singles "Too Good at Goodbyes," which reached Number Four on the Hot 100, and "One Last Song," which failed to crack that chart. The presence of Logic will likely aid Smith as he attempts to get back on the Hot 100. Earlier this month, the rapper launched ten different songs onto the singles chart simultaneously.

This summer, Smith embarks on a North American tour in support of The Thrill of It All. He will perform at arenas in the U.S., Canada and Mexico from June until September.

Sam Smith Tour Dates



June 18 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

June 19 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 23 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

June 26 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

June 29 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 30 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 3 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 6 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 7 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 10 - Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

July 11 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

July 13 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 14 - Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

July 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

July 18 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 20 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 21 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

July 25 - Monterrey, MEX @ Arena Monterrey

July 27 - Mexico City, MEX @ Palacio de los Deportes

August 14 - Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 15 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 17 - St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

August 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 21 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 24 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 25 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

August 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 31 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

September 1 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

September 4 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

September 5 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

September 7 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

September 8 - Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

September 10 - Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

September 12 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

September 13 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome