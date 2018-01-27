Hear Lil Wayne's New 'Dedication 6: Reloaded' Mixtape

A month after Lil Wayne returned with his Dedication 6 mixtape, the rapper dropped a second installment Friday titled Dedication 6: Reloaded.



Related 40 Best Rap Albums of 2017 Migos, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and more of the year in rhymes

The 20-track Dedication 6: Reloaded features a pair of previously released tracks – "Family Feud" with Drake, a remix of the Jay-Z track of the same name, and "Big Bad Wolf" – as well as new collaborations with Gudda Gudda ("Gumbo"), Juelz Santana ("Bloody Mary") and Lil Twist ("Too Hot for TV").

The mixtape also utilizes the beats from songs like Lil Pump's hit "Gucci Gang" ("Groupie Gang"), Future's "Thought It Was a Drought," Bryson Tiller's "Set It Off" ("Light Years"), SahBabii's "Pull Up Wit Ah Stick" ("Too Hot for TV") and more.

The previous Dedication 6 found Wayne tackling tracks like Kendrick Lamar's "DNA," Post Malone's "Rockstar" and Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Lif3."



Download Dedication 6: Reloaded at Datpiff.

Dedication 6: Reloaded Track List

1. "For Nothing"

2. "Go Brazy" Feat. Jay Jones

3. "Weezy N Madonna" Feat. Stephanie

4. "Big Bad Wolf"

5. "Sick"

6. "Family Feud" Feat. Drake

7. "Abracadabra" Feat. Jay Jones & Euro

8. "Back From The 80s"

9. "Gumbo" Feat. Gudda Gudda

10. "Drowning" Feat. Vice Versa & Marley G

11. "Back To Sleep"

12. "Thought It Was A Drought"

13. "Groupie Gang"

14. "Don't Shoot Em" Feat. Marley & Rich The Kid

15. "Too Hot For TV" Feat. Lil Twist

16. "Kreep"

17. "Freaky Side"

18. "Main Things"

19. "Light Years"

20. "Bloody Mary" Feat. Juelz Santana