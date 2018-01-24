Hear Lil Wayne's Ferocious New Song 'Big Bad Wolf'

Lil Wayne unleashed a relentless new song, "Big Bad Wolf," set to appear on his upcoming mixtape, Dedication 6 Reloaded.

The track finds Wayne delivering a breathless and dextrous performance over a barebones beat of snappy drums and resounding bass hits. Weezy starts at a steady pace and builds until he reaches a spitfire stream-of-consciousness, unleashing punchlines like, "Sound like a symphony or opera, too though/ Hittin' some new notes/ And I am the maestro and you just a typo/ Private flight, don't fly in too low/ I'm wiser than you know, a private school flow."

Lil Wayne has yet to announce a release date for Dedication 6 Reloaded, which will reportedly also feature his remix of Jay-Z's "Family Feud," featuring Drake. The mixtape will serve as a companion piece to his latest project, Dedication 6, which arrived last December and featured Wayne's takes on various 2017 hits like Kendrick Lamar's "DNA," Post Malone's "Rockstar" and Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Lif3."



Dedication 6 also marked Lil Wayne's first solo release and mixtape since 2015's No Ceilings 2.

