Hear Lil Wayne, Drake Team to Remix Jay-Z's 'Family Feud'

Hours after Jay-Z unveiled his all-star "Family Feud" video, Lil Wayne dropped his Drake-featuring remix for the 4:44 track.

The remix, which was tagged onto the "Reloaded" edition of Wayne's just-released Dedication 6 mixtape, finds Drake seemingly making amends with Meek Mill, his "Back to Back" sparring partner, by referencing that rapper's controversial prison sentence.



"I need my paper long like 'A Milli' verse / Or too long like a sentence from a Philly judge / Fuck is the point in all the beefing when we really blood / Nobody wins when the family feuds," Drake says during his verse, which also touches on Colin Kaepernick, New Year's Eve, Donald Trump and Lil Wayne's ongoing legal battle with Universal.

Wayne's Dedication 6 arrived Christmas packed with the rapper's take on some of 2017's biggest hip-hop songs, including Kendrick Lamar's "DNA," Post Malone's "Rockstar," Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3" and Jay-Z's "The Story of O.J." The mixtape also boasted appearances by Nicki Minaj, Gudda Gudda, Cory Gunz and HoodyBaby.

Dedication 6 also marked Wayne's first solo release and mixtape since No Ceilings 2 in November 2015.