Hear Lil Uzi Vert Hop on 03 Greedo's 'Never Bend' Remix

03 Greedo, the critically acclaimed Watts rapper, just got a big boost in the form of an unexpected guest feature from genre-bending upstart star Lil Uzi Vert. "Never Bend" has been out since last year – it's perhaps the best starting point if you've never listened to the perennially shapeshifting West Coast rapper before – but it's aged remarkably well. Vert's addition is a welcome one, the SoundCloud-phenomenon-turned-mainstream-phenomenon is as opposed to making anything conventional as Greedo, and easily adapts to the spacey beat.

The remix comes at a tough time for 03 Greedo. The rapper was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug possession charges he had been facing for the entirety of his rise over the past two years, a remarkably creative and prolific run that's seen the release of five mixtapes, a cult following from Angelenos and critics alike, and modest hits like the aforementioned "Never Bend." According to reports, he is currently recording and banking as many songs as possible, so there's music to release while he's away.

03 Greedo's next album, God Level, is expected to drop soon.