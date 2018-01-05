Hear Liam Payne, Rita Ora's Sexy New Song 'For You'

Liam Payne and Rita Ora trade desirous lines over the electro-pop single, "For You" – a highlight on the newly issued Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

Related Rob Sheffield Rates One Direction Members' Solo Careers So Far From Harry Styles to Zayn Malik, how each member is faring musically – and how they've addressed the breakup in the press

"In your eyes, I'm alive," Ora croons over whirring synths in her solo verse. "Inside you're beautiful, something so unusual." Payne rams up the intensity in his verse, countering, "Skin to skin, breathe me in/ Feeling your kiss on me; lips are made of ecstasy."

"For You" is Payne's fourth post-One Direction single, following "Strip That Down" (featuring Quavo), "Get Low" (with Zedd) and "Bedroom Floor." In 2017, Ora released two solo singles, "Your Song" and "Anywhere," both of which preview her upcoming second LP. Her debut album, Ora, came out in 2012.

50 Shades Freed, the final installment of the erotic thriller franchise Fifty Shades, hits theaters February 9th – just ahead of Valentine's Day.