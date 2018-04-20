Hear Leon Bridges' Soulful, Romantic New Song 'Beyond'

Leon Bridges contemplates romantic destiny on "Beyond," a soulful track from his upcoming second LP, Good Thing.

"I'm scared to death that she might be it/ That the love is real, that the shoe might fit," the R&B artist sings over a spare acoustic guitar figure and thumping kick drum. "She might just be my everything and beyond/ Space and time in the afterlife/ Will she have my kids? Will she be my wife?/ She might just be my everything and beyond." The track gradually crescendoes, climaxing with a series of falsetto swoops and layered backing vocals.

Good Thing, out May 4th via Columbia Records, follows Bridges' 2015 debut LP, Coming Home, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album. The new, 10-track record also includes previously issued songs "Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" and "Bad Bad News."

Bridges – who recently guested on electronic group ODESZA's A Moment Apart and rapper Aminé's Good for You – will promote his latest LP on tour throughout the year. The trek opens in late May with a South American run, including several dates with Harry Styles, and runs throughout mid-November.