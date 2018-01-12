Hear Lana Del Rey on BORNS' New Electro-Soul Song 'Blue Madonna'

Lana Del Rey layers her silky croon into the electro-soul of BØRNS' "Blue Madonna," the title-track from his second LP. Del Rey appears toward the end, singing of a new lover, "Blue madonna in my bed now, blue madonna in my head now" over throbbing synth-bass, ticking programmed drums and a guitar solo.

Del Rey also appears on Blue Madonna single "God Save Our Young Blood." The singer – who released her fifth LP, Lust for Life, last year – recently claimed on Twitter that Radiohead are prepping a lawsuit over similarities between her track "Get Free" and the band's 1993 classic "Creep."

"Although I know my song wasn't inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100 percent of the publishing – I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100," she wrote. "Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court." She then reiterated that Radiohead demanded "100 percent of [her] publishing" during a Denver concert.

However, a rep for Radiohead's publisher, Warner/Chappell, disputed that claim, saying no legal action had been initiated. "As Radiohead's music publisher, it's true that we’ve been in discussions since August of last year with Lana Del Rey's representatives," they wrote in a statement. "It's clear that the verses of 'Get Free' use musical elements found in the verses of 'Creep' and we've requested that this be acknowledged in favor of all writers of 'Creep.' To set the record straight, no lawsuit has been issued and Radiohead have not said they 'will only accept 100 percent' of the publishing of 'Get Free.'"