Hear Lana Del Rey's Aching Cover of Madonna's 'You Must Love Me'

Lana Del Rey released a faithful cover of Madonna's piano ballad "You Must Love Me" on Monday. The song originally appeared on the Evita soundtrack in 1996.

"You Must Love Me," penned by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, was a top 20 hit in the U.S. in 1996, selling over 500,000 copies and taking home the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Given the song's success, it makes sense that Del Rey's version sticks close to the style and arrangement of the original. She sings with breathy precision over a backdrop of stately piano, rattling cymbals and swelling strings.

The new version of "You Must Love Me" is set to appear on the upcoming two-disc compilation Andrew Lloyd Webber Unmasked: The Platinum Collection. Del Rey is one of several pop singers on the set, which also includes recordings like Beyoncé singing "Learn to Be Lonely" from The Phantom of the Opera, Gregory Porter's take on "Light at the End of the Tunnel" from Starlight Express and Barbra Streisand rendition of "With One Look" from Sunset Boulevard. Andrew Lloyd Webber Unmasked is due out March 16th.