Lana Del Rey partnered with Børns on the new synth-pop hymn, "God Save Our Young Blood." The track will appear on Børns' upcoming album, Blue Madonna, out January 12th via Interscope.

Related 20 Best Pop Albums of 2017 Kesha, Harry, Taylor and more of the year in hooks

The track finds Børns and Del Rey crooning about late nights and young love over gauzy synths and steady drums. The chorus of "God Save Our Young Blood" climaxes with a theatrical flourish as Børns and Del Rey's voices combine to repeat the track's euphoric, titular refrain.

In an interview with Beats 1 DJ Matt Wilkinson, Børns spoke about how Del Rey inspired "God Save Our Young Blood," and came to sing on the track as well. "We met virtually before we met face to face I guess that's how it is these days. the first time we met we FaceTimed and then I started doing a lot of collaborations with her sister Chuck who's an amazing photographer," Børns recalled. "Chuck shot all the photography for my album and we've been collaborating on some video projects and Lana was around and I showed her some stuff on the record. I really had her in mind when I was writing 'Young Blood' and I think subliminally I was trying to do background vocals that sounded like her I was trying to do my best Lana impression and she was like 'I feel like I'm already on this song' and I was like yeah that's kind of what I was going for."

Blue Madonna follows Børns' 2015 debut album, Dopamine, and 2014 breakout EP, Candy. He'll embark on a North American tour in support of Blue Madonna January 17th in Oakland.

Del Rey's latest album, Lust for Life, was named one of Rolling Stone's Top 50 Albums of 2017. The singer-songwriter will embark on her 24-date LA to the Moon Tour in support of Lust for Life January 5th at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Throughout the trek she'll receive support from Jhene Aiko and Kali Uchis.

