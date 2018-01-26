Hear Lady Gaga's Stripped-Down Piano Version of 'Joanne'

Lady Gaga recorded a piano-based version of "Joanne," the title-track from her 2016 LP. The singer wrote the ballad in memory of her late aunt Joanne Germanotta, who died in 1974 from lupus. Interscope Records is making a donation to the Lupus Research Alliance in Joanne's honor.

Related Lady Gaga Doc 'Gaga: Five Foot Two': 8 Things We Learned How singer really feels about Madonna, music industry sexism and more from intimate new film

The new version of "Joanne" – subtitled "Where Do You Think You're Goin'?" – is slower and more somber than the original, highlighting Lady Gaga's fluid, robust vocal runs. She also paired the track with a new video, which follows the singer as she plays piano, walks through a garden with an acoustic guitar, shoots pool and walks around a downtown in a cowboy hat.

Lady Gaga is up for two awards at this weekend's Grammys: Best Pop Vocal Album for Joanne and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Million Reasons." She's also set to perform at the ceremony, which takes place Sunday, January 28th.

The singer, who devoted much of 2017 to promoting Joanne on-stage, recently announced a massive Las Vegas residency at the MGMT Park Theater. Her run will encompass at least 74 shows in late 2018, with the performer reportedly earning over $1 million per show.