Hear Lady Gaga's Powerful Take on Elton John's 'Your Song'

A week before the arrival of the Elton John tribute LP Revamp, Lady Gaga released a cover of the rock legend's "Your Song" from the album.

On her cover version, Gaga opts not to reinvent or overhaul the 1970 classic – one of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time – and instead uses the track's piano-led instrumentation as a vessel to set off her own vocal fireworks.



Revamp is one of two John tribute albums due out April 6th, with Revamp featuring pop artists like Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, the Killers, Coldplay and Q-Tip featuring Demi Lovato tackling John's greatest hits. The companion LP, Restoration, finds country artists like Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton putting a Nashville spin on John's music.

Gaga will showcase her rendition of "Your Song" – while wearing Elton-esque glasses – during I'm Still Standing, the upcoming all-star Grammy salute to the retiring singer that is scheduled to premiere April 10th on CBS.

Gaga and John previously performed "Your Song" together during a multi-song medley at the 2010 Grammy Awards. Gaga also staged a surprise appearance when John played a Sunset Strip concert in February 2016.