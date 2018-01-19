Hear Kylie Minogue's Euphoric New Song 'Dancing' Off New LP 'Golden'

Kylie Minogue released her new song "Dancing," the euphoric first single her upcoming album Golden.

"Lyrically, 'Dancing' is really interesting. I guess, on the surface, it is about dancing and going out and having a good fun," the Australian pop star said of the single in a promo on Twitter. "And it's also about going out, at the end, and having had a good time. So living life to the fullest, trying to shine whenever you can. I know life is difficult, life presents all sorts of hurtles for us, but try to dance through that when we can."

Minogue recorded the majority of Golden – her first album since the 2015 seasonal LP Kylie Christmas and first set of originals since 2014's Kiss Me Once – in Nashville, which lends the tracks a "country feel." "A lot of it was done in Nashville, and that taught me about putting more story into the song," Minogue told BBC 2. "And then you can take that song and produce that any way you want."

The Nashville influence is evident on "Dancing," which opens with acoustic guitar fingerpicking and Minogue brandishing some twang in her inflection before giving way to a rousing beat that would be equally accepted at both honky-tonks and dance clubs.

Golden arrives April 6th. The album is available to preorder now in a variety of formats and special editions, including gold Golden cassettes, picture disc vinyl and a "Super Deluxe Edition" packed with bonus tracks. Each preorder is accompanied by an instant download of "Dancing."

'I promised my fans that I would be putting my heart and soul into this record, and I stayed true to my word," Minogue previously said of Golden. "I was able to do that, which was challenging and fun and rewarding and it's ended up with a different direction for sure. But essentially I'd still say it's very much a Kylie record."

Golden Track List

1. "Dancing"

2. "Stop Me From Falling"

3. "Golden"

4. "A Lifetime to Repair"

5. "Sincerely Yours"

6. "One Last Kiss"

7. "Live a Little"

8. "Shelby '68"

9. "Radio On"

10. "Love"

11. "Raining Glitter"

12. "Music's Too Sad Without You" (with Jack Savoretti)