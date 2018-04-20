Hear Khalid's Seductive New Song 'OTW' With Ty Dolla $ign, 6lack

Khalid recruited Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack for his seductive new single, "OTW."

The singer-songwriter promises instant romance on the atmospheric, Nineties-styled R&B ballad. "Put it in drive/ I'll be outside; I'll be on the way," he croons over moody synths. "You can meet in five/ I'll be online; I'll be all day."

His collaborators continue the booty-call theme throughout the track. "Riding down the coast/ I want that for sure," Ty Dolla $ign sings. "You say, 'Play Khalid'/ I say, 'Pass the weed.'" 6lack carries the car imagery in his verse, pleading, "Get away so we can make sense of your life/ You was in park but I just put your shit in drive."

Khalid has been productive in recent months, riding a wave of acclaim from his debut LP, 2017's American Teen, which Rolling Stone named the year's sixth-best album. He appeared on singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's "Lovely," Sabrina Claudio's "Don't Let Me Down," Normani's "Love Lies" from the Love, Simon soundtrack and Swae Lee's "The Ways" off the Black Panther soundtrack.



Khalid launches a North American tour on May 1st in Portland, Oregon.